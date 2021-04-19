He’s back: Flagler hoops star Jaizec Lottie returning for one more season

Flagler College's Jaizec Lottie was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II All-American Team this season.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the best players in Flagler College basketball history isn’t going anywhere.

Guard Jaizec Lottie announced on Monday that he would return to Flagler for a final season to take care of “unfinished business.” Lottie, a senior, led the Saints to the NCAA Division II national semifinals this past season. It is the deepest run that Flagler made in either NAIA or NCAA Division II.

The Saints finished 18-3 and lost to Northwest Missouri State 77-46 in the national semifinals. The NCAA is permitting athletes another season of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot of people have been asking what I’m doing next year. Well I’m proud to say that I will spend my last year at Flagler College! We have unfinished business and I’m excited to get after it again with my brothers,” Lottie said in a post on Twitter.

Lottie averaged 24.4 points per game and hit the 30 or more mark eight times in 20 games with the Saints in his first season. Prior to transferring to Flagler, Lottie spent his first three seasons at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He never averaged more than 7.2 ppg there.

Lottie garnered numerous accolades at Flagler, including Peach Belt Conference player of the year honors and NABC All-American honors.