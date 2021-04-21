News4Jax Super 6 softball: Baldwin joins the mix in final rankings of the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school softball season is in full swing and so are our News4Jax Super 6 rankings. They will be published every Wednesday during the regular season. With district tournaments beginning Monday, these are the final rankings of the season. Records are through April 20.

Softball Super 6 rankings

Rank, (previous) school, record, classification

1. (1) Ridgeview (19-3, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Bartram Trail, Clay (twice), Creekside, Episcopal, Fletcher, Keystone Heights (twice), Oakleaf, Paxon, Wakulla, West Nassau (twice).

Glance: The Panthers have been the area’s steadiest team all season long. They’re currently riding an eight-game winning streak and should up that to 10 by the start of the district tournament. Since our last Super 6, Ridgeview beat Wakulla (9-1) and previously ranked Keystone Heights (5-1). P Brittany Michael is in the conversation as the area’s top player (.438, 18-3 in the circle).

2. (3) West Nassau (16-6, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Baldwin, East Ridge, First Coast, Keystone Heights, Middleburg, Oxbridge Academy, Providence, Trinity Christian (twice), Winter Springs.

Glance: The Warriors went 3-0 since our last Super 6, beating Trinity Christian for the second time in two weeks (4-1), and knocking off Hilliard (8-0) and First Coast (9-1). West Nassau wraps up its regular season with a visit to Gateway Conference runner-up Paxon on Thursday night.

3. (4) Baker County (13-5, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Keystone Heights, Middleburg (twice), Oakleaf, Paxon, Trenton, Trinity Christian, West Nassau.

Glance: It’s been a quiet stretch for the Wildcats, who haven’t played since an 8-4 win over Oakleaf on April 13. They’ve got a good one on tap Wednesday against Gateway Conference champion and newly ranked Baldwin (17-4).

4. (2) Trinity Christian (14-5, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Fletcher, Oakleaf, Providence (twice), West Nassau.

Glance: The Trinity-West Nassau saga continues, with the Conquerors dropping a 4-1 game to the Warriors in their lone action since our last Super 6. Those teams met three times this season, with the Warriors taking two of three. Trinity wraps up its regular season at Creekside on Thursday night in an excellent finale.

5. (6) Episcopal (16-5, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Clay, First Coast, Fletcher, Mandarin, Middleburg, Oakleaf, Paxon, West Nassau.

Glance: The Eagles stayed hot, running their winning streak to five games. Since our last Super 6, they dropped Oakleaf (4-1), Nease (7-1) and Ponte Vedra (10-0). Grace Jones (.478) and Kami Eppley (.453) remain in the .400-plus club. Maddie Latta continues to be one of the area’s top hurlers (14-2, 0.20 ERA, 195 Ks, 104.1 IP).

6. (NR) Baldwin (17-4, Class 3A)

Notable wins: First Coast, Fletcher, Mandarin, Mount Dora Christian, Paxon, Union County

Glance: As is the case weekly with this spot, so many contenders for it. The Indians get in over Creekside for the final spot this week on the strength of their Gateway Conference title. Cali Harting (.500, 4 HR, 22 RBI), Kendall North (.485, 19 RBI), Kayla Robinson (.475, 5 HR, 28 RBI) Chloe Gotto (.475) and Jazmine Ramos-Merced (.439, 19 RBI) lead a powerful Baldwin lineup. That five-pack includes two seventh graders, an eighth grader, a freshman and a junior. Pitcher Piper Young (11-3, 99 Ks, 96 IP) is also a junior. Coach Jennifer Shields’ squad is winning with an extremely young lineup. Creekside, which has beaten Providence and Bartram Trail in the past week has had an excellent season and would likely be a 6B. if I had one this week.

Dropped out: Keystone Heights (14-7, Class 3A).

Others: Bartram Trail (15-9, Class 7A); Bishop Kenny (13-5, Class 4A); Bolles (9-9, Class 3A); Clay (15-8, Class 4A); Creekside (16-5, Class 6A); Fletcher (12-8, Class 6A); Keystone Heights (14-7, Class 3A); Mandarin (11-7, Class 7A); Matanzas (10-6, Class 5A); Middleburg (10-11, Class 5A); Oakleaf (13-9, Class 7A); Paxon (14-5, Class 4A); Providence (10-7, Class 3A); Union County (10-7, Class 1A); University Christian (11-2, Class 2A).