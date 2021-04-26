Gators 2021 NFL Draft Preview

Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts after the Gators' game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath

The 2021 NFL Draft week is here! As many as nine former Florida Gators could hear their name called Thursday through Saturday.

Here are profiles for each player provided by NFL.com with overviews by NFL Analyst, Lance Zierlein

Kyle Pitts, TE - 6′ 6″ , 245 lbs.

Prospect Grade: 7.19 (Pro Bowl talent)

Overview:

While the player comparison for the purposes of this scouting report is Darren Waller, Pitts may have the traits and talent to create mismatches similar to those created by Calvin Johnson and Tyreek Hill. His rare blend of size, athleticism and ball skills are reminiscent of Megatron’s. His ability as a pass-catching tight end could force defenses in his division to alter the way they construct their roster. He’s a tough matchup for most linebackers and too big for most cornerbacks. He offers offensive coordinators the ability to align him all over the field and, like Waller, can become a highly targeted, highly productive pass catcher from the tight end position. He puts in effort as a blocker but with limited success. That’s not what makes him special, though. Along with Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Pitts has a chance to become the biggest game-changer in the 2021 NFL Draft.

