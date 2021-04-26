Jaguars draft ’21: The best, worst top 10 selections in franchise history

Tony Boselli (71) was the No. 2 selection in the 1995 draft. Blaine Gabbert was the No. 10 selection in the 2011 draft.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are on the NFL draft clock and picking high once again.

While the franchise has never held the No. 1 pick before this year, picking high has been a familiar sight for Jacksonville fans.

Eighteen times in franchise history, the Jaguars have made selections in the top 10. A couple of those times, they traded to get there. Others, they were just bad and earned those high draft picks. Who were the best and worst among those top 10 selections?

News4Jax takes a look at all 18 of those players and picks the top and bottom five.

The best

Year: Pick Position Player (School)

1995: 2. OT Tony Boselli (Southern Cal)

The expansion Jaguars wanted to build a stout offensive line and started with Boselli. He was a mainstay at left tackle from 1995 until 2001 and has been a hall of fame finalist the past five years. Injuries cut his career short, but Boselli is regarded by many as the best player in franchise history.

