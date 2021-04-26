News4Jax NFL mock draft: Trevor, Zach and then who?

Quarterbacks, from left to right, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones are projected to go in the top 10 of most mock drafts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL draft is almost here.

The News4Jax sports staff put together its first-round mock draft, with Justin Barney, Cole Pepper, and Jamal St. Cyr alternating picks starting with selection No. 2. We didn’t include trades in this version.

Buckle up.

Pick Team (Who picked) Pos. Player College

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (consensus) — QB Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Why: Fans prayed for the Jaguars to be in position to draft Lawrence. The best QB prospect since Andrew Luck and maybe Peyton Manning, is headed to Jacksonville.

2. New York Jets (Justin) — QB Zach Wilson (BYU)

Why: Almost like the Lawrence pick, this is a slam dunk. New York needs a franchise QB. It dealt Sam Darnold. Wilson is the guy for Robert Saleh to build a team around.

