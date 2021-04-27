Gators Breakdown: 2021 NFL Draft Preview

Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts headline the 2021 NFL Draft for the University of Florida / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath

Nine former Florida Gators are thought to have a great chance at having their named called during the 2021 NFL Draft. While Kyle Pitts, Kyle Trask, and Kadarius Toney headline the group, several others set up a deep draft for the Gators.

Subscribe to our brand new Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Zach Goodall and Demetrius Harvey from Sports Illustrated - All Gators to break down this group of Gators.

Join Gators Breakdown Plus. Join here

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Ad

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in: