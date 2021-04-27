What does history say about who the Jaguars could land at No. 25?

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 14: Safety Donovin Darius #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on while facing the Detroit Lions at Alltel Stadium on November 14, 2004 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Jaguars defeated the Lions in overtime 23-17. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars expect to draft their franchise quarterback with the first pick of the draft, but what will they get with their other first-round selection?

Will they be able to find a starter? A star? A difference-maker?

History says that they’ll be able to find a player who can help, but it’s tough to find a certified star at 25. Barring a trade, Thursday will be the second time in franchise history that the Jaguars will select a player with the 25th pick of the first round.

In 1998, the team also had a pair of first-round selections. After taking Fred Taylor with pick No. 9, the Jaguars used the 25th pick to select Donovin Darius. The strong safety would play nine seasons for the Jaguars. He’s third all-time in franchise history in tackles.

How about some other players picked at No. 25? There are some players with local ties to be picked at No. 25.

In 1987, Fernandina Beach high school alum Terrence Flagler was selected at 25 by the San Francisco 49ers. Three years later, FSU’s Dexter Carter was also chosen by the 49ers. In 2010, the Denver Broncos used the 25th pick on Tim Tebow. And in 2018, former Bolles star Hayden Hurst was selected with the 25th pick by the Baltimore Ravens.

You can find a future All-Pro with the 25th pick, but it’s been rare. Defensive tackle Ted Washington was the 25th pick in 1992. He was a four-time Pro Bowler but it took nine years before he made first-team All Pro. Washington is one of just three 25th picks to make the first team All-Pro list in the last 25 years. Xavier Rhodes and Jon Beason are the others,

History tells us that the Jaguars picking at 25 can find a solid player. Maybe even a Pro Bowler. But the chances of finding a superstar are limited. But at this point, finding good, long-term pros is something that this team desperately needs at almost every position.