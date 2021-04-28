Cavaliers' Love sorry for on-court tantrum: 'That wasn't me'

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) drives around Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CLEVELAND – Kevin Love spoke from his heart. Over 13 minutes, he apologized, lectured and asked for forgiveness and understanding.

He regrets his fit of frustration but said it shouldn't define him.

“That wasn’t me,” Love said. “I apologize for that moment. It was an ugly one. It was one that was not ill-intentioned.”

The five-time All-Star apologized Wednesday for his on-court tantrum two days ago in a game against Toronto, saying his behavior was out of line and out of character — but that it had nothing to do with any frustration toward his teammates or coaches.

Love did not take any questions from reporters after speaking passionately about the incident, using the Zoom call as what he called a “therapy session” to express his feelings about dealing with an injury this season, and his leadership role in Cleveland and continued struggle with mental health.

“I (messed) up,” Love said, using an expletive to open his remarks. “Everyone knows that. My intent wasn’t to disrespect the game, my intent wasn’t even for the damn ball to go inbounds. It was a moment that I got caught up in."

Late in the third quarter against Toronto, a frustrated Love, who was upset with the officials for some non-calls, angrily tapped the ball back into play on an inbounds pass. The loose ball was grabbed by the Raptors, who made a 3-pointer and went on to win 112-96.

Video of the tantrum went viral on social media, and Love was blistered by fans and media for behavior called “childish” and “unacceptable.”

