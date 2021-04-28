Christ’s Church’s Chase Healey brings home state tennis title

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Chase Healey made history for Christ’s Church.

The Eagles sophomore became just the ninth boys player in area history to win an individual state tennis championship when he brought home the Class 1A crown on Wednesday afternoon at Sylvan Lake Park in the Orlando area.

Healey beat Pensacola Catholic’s Justin Lyons 6-4, 6-4 in the overall singles final to capture the championship. Healey said that he and Lyons are friends, and that they last faced off in a 12 and under tournament. Lyons won that match.

“I definitely expected to get to the final, I knew it would be a tough challenge in the final,” he said. “I did think it was going to be my friend [that he faced. I knew if I played my game, I could pull it out.”

The Eagles have won a volleyball state title in the past, but they’d never had an individual state champion in another sport until Healey.

Healey surged through the singles draw, beating Miami Country Day’s Max Castanon (6-0, 6-0) on Monday in the quarterfinals, and then Community School of Naples’ Sebastian Dounchis (6-2, 6-3) in the semis. Healey beat James Germinal of Calvary Christian by injury walkover in the singles final.

Ad

Healey said that roughly 20 people came down to cheer him on in the final on Wednesday, from teachers to neighbors.

“It definitely means a lot. The school has been really great, giving me lots of support and love, and I really appreciated it,” he said. “I’ll rest up tomorrow and start preparing for the Level 2 national tournament in Orlando [May 22]. I definitely enjoy playing [high school].”