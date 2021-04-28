Former Jaguars’ linebacker Kevin Hardy will announce second-round picks

PITTSBURGH - NOVEMBER 19: Linebacker Kevin Hardy #51 of the Jacksonville Jaguars signals to the sideline during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on November 19, 2000 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nobody has been drafted higher in the history of the Jaguars than Kevin Hardy. That will all change on Thursday. But on Friday, Hardy will have the task of announcing the Jaguars’ second-round picks.

Hardy had the same duty in 2019 when the Jaguars used their second-round pick on Florida right tackle Jawaan Taylor. Since he’s seen the behind-the-scenes of the draft, I asked him how the draft now compares to 1996 when the Jaguars made him the second overall pick.

“This thing has gotten so big,” Hardy said. “The NFL has done such a great job of just marketing its brand, and it’s gotten so huge. And there’s so much hype around it. I remember when I was getting drafted, it was in New York and Madison Square Garden, and they brought in the guys and you kind of get wined and dined the night before, and you do a lot of different things, get introduced to the NFL, the brand, you see the magnitude. You know that it is, but nowadays, I remember, like, when I went to Nashville, I was in awe of everything that was built around it. Because the fans come out. Every team has a little bit of a fan base at the draft. And it’s just like a huge Super Bowl effect with every team.”

It was an easy decision for Hardy to accept the invitation to announce the pick this year. There are some differences compared to when he stood at the podium in 2019.

“They want to keep the legends, as they call them, involved with the organization,” Hardy said. “And probably some of the higher draft picks, you know, in the past years, I think Boselli has done it. Brunell, Freddy T. “I know there were a couple of other guys that were open to doing it. But the unique thing about this year was you had to have been vaccinated. And, you know, and I had been vaccinated. It’s a fun thing. You get the chance to catch up with some other guys. I’m looking forward to it.”

And what if hardy wants to have some fun in Cleveland? He has thought about it. Jokingly. Right?

“How about if I did that? I went up there and I said, ‘With the 33rd pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars select Kevin Hardy,” Hardy joked.

Hardy also shared an interesting story about the time leading up to his draft in 1996.

