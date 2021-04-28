The picks are in: Who the experts predict the Jaguars will draft

Workers continue preparing the NFL Draft Theatre for the 2021 NFL Draft, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Cleveland. After going all virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day draft, which has grown into one of America's biggest, non-game sporting events, returns with thousands of fans who will be separated by their loyalties, and whether they've been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The picks are in from numerous writers across the country.

The NFL draft on Thursday night features no questions about who is going No. 1 overall. Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars has been a foregone conclusion since late December.

But what about pick No. 25, one of the selections that the Jaguars acquired from the Rams in the Jalen Ramsey trade? There’s no consensus there. Coming off of a 1-15 season, the Jaguars could go any number of directions and fill a hole.

We culled numerous mock drafts from around the web and put them here for your convenience. No surprise at No. 1, but plenty of guesswork at No. 25.

Jaguars mock draft selections

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

25. DE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

