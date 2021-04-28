The picks are in: Who the experts predict the Jaguars will draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The picks are in from numerous writers across the country.
The NFL draft on Thursday night features no questions about who is going No. 1 overall. Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars has been a foregone conclusion since late December.
But what about pick No. 25, one of the selections that the Jaguars acquired from the Rams in the Jalen Ramsey trade? There’s no consensus there. Coming off of a 1-15 season, the Jaguars could go any number of directions and fill a hole.
We culled numerous mock drafts from around the web and put them here for your convenience. No surprise at No. 1, but plenty of guesswork at No. 25.
Jaguars mock draft selections
Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
25. DE Jayson Oweh, Penn State