Urban Meyer buys Jacksonville home on same street as Tim Tebow

Court records show this home on Royal Troon Lane was sold earlier this month to a trust in the name of Urban Meyer's wife.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and his wife have purchased a home in the gated Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club on the same street as his former University of Florida quarterback, Tim Tebow, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

Meyer and his wife, Shelley Jean, sold their home in Dublin, Ohio, for $1.75 million.

According to Duval County Clerk of Courts records, the Shelley Jean Meyer Revocable Trust purchased a house on Royal Troon Lane for $2.15 million on April 16. Urban Meyer’s wife is named Shelley Jean Meyer.

The two-story 5,785-square-foot home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home, built in 2007, features an elevator, butler’s kitchen, game room, heated pool and spa and summer kitchen. It sits on 0.72 acres.

Former Jaguars quarterback David Garrard owned the same home from 2008 to 2011.

Tebow, who led the Gators to two NCAA national championships under Meyer, purchased a $2.9 million home on Royal Troon Lane in June 2019.