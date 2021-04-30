Falcons pick Florida TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in NFL draft

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts appears on the Red Carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame before the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer, Pool)

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons decided not to pick their quarterback of the future, going for more immediate help by selecting Florida tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Coming off a third straight losing season, the Falcons had their highest pick since Matt Ryan was chosen at No. 3 in 2008.

With so many highly rated quarterbacks, there was plenty of speculation that Atlanta might go with Ryan's eventual successor.

Instead, they added a 6-foot-6, 246-pound player who gives the 35-year-old quarterback another dynamic weapon in an offense that already has receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

“I want to learn from those guys," Pitts said. "From day one, I'm going to be like a sponge."

Pitts was the first pick for the Falcons' new leadership duo of general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith.

They took over a franchise that fired coach Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff after an 0-5 start last season. The Falcons finished 4-12 under interim coach Raheem Morrie.

Pitts was the player the Falcons had targeted all along, Fontenot said, even though Ryan is the only quarterback on the roster.

