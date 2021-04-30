Mac Jones gets NFL draft call from Patriots

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mac Jones is bound for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Jones was the 15th overall selection in the NFL draft on Thursday night, slipping a bit from mock draft projections but landing with the dynasty and coach Bill Belichick.

Jones is just the 22nd player in the Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia coverage area to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft. He’s the first player in that region to be picked in the first round since Bolles product Hayden Hurst was the 25th pick by Baltimore in 2018.

Jones is just the second former Bolles football player to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft.

Jones went in to his college career buried on the depth chart. He ended it as a national champion and a Heisman finalist. Making it into the NFL as a first-round pick was the capper.

Jones had an exceptional redshirt junior season at Alabama, passing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns. He was intercepted just four times. Going into college, Jones was a solid prospect, a consensus four-star recruit in the Class of 2017, but stuck behind dynamic players Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Jones bided his time until Tagovailoa suffered an ankle injury late in the season. Jones started the final four games that season.

Ad

He won the quarterback job the following spring and parlayed that into one of the best single-season performances in Alabama history. The Crimson Tide finished 13-0, receiver DeVonta Smith won the Heisman and Jones finished third.

Area first-round NFL draft selections