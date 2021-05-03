All-News4Jax wrestling: Ridgeview’s Rodriquez untouchable on the mat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – What made Matthew Rodriquez one of the best wrestlers in the state?

Sure, it was a relentless drive, hard work and perfecting his craft. The normal things.

But it was a big, shiny trophy that first got Rodriquez’s attention.

The rest was history.

The Ridgeview star and All-News4Jax wrestler of the year has always been an exceptional grappler from the moment he picked up the sport when he was 8 years old living in Pennsylvania. But this year was different. Rodriquez capped his sterling five-year high school career with a state championship that was long in the making.

Rodriquez went 263-9 over his high school career, including a 57-0 mark his senior season as he blitzed through the 132-pound weight class.

Had it not been for an encounter at a season-ending football banquet 10 years ago, Rodriquez may have been catching passes for the Ridgeview football team instead of ruthlessly charging through the state tournament with pin after pin after pin.

Ad

Rodriquez was all in on football until one of his friends brought in a big trophy to a banquet.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad