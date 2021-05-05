Gators Breakdown: Dan Mullen’s projection and around the SEC w/ Josh Pate | NFL Draft Review

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

With spring practice wrapping around the SEC, it’s time to take a look where programs stand coming out of spring.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) are joined by Josh Pate (Late Kick Podcast - 247 Sports) as Josh reviews the spring for Florida and the Gators’ SEC opponents. Pate is also asked if the projection of Dan Mullen changing since the coach was hired in 2018?

David and Will also take a look back at the 2021 NFL Draft.

