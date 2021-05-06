Trevor Lawrence, Adidas, partner on NFT release to benefit Jacksonville charities

In this handout photo provided by the National Football League, quarterback Trevor Lawrence poses after being selected with the first overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29, 2021 in Seneca, South Carolina. (Photo by Logan Bowles/NFL via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars QB is going all in on NFTs with Adidas.

Trevor Lawrence and Adidas are teaming up to release commemorative NFTs, short for non-fungible tokens, on Thursday with all proceeds going to charities in Jacksonville.

The auction and sale begins at 10 a.m.

The NFTs are set to be released as 3D animated trading card collectibles. In short, NFTs are exclusive digital items and have become popular, especially in the art world in recent years. NFTs are one of a kind. Copies can be made but there’s only one original, which separates NFTs from other crypto-type items like bitcoin.

“I’m thrilled at the chance to use my platform and partnerships to help support the community that will soon be my home,” Lawrence said in a release.

“It is important for me to give back to this city that has already given me so much and I am excited to find a way to involve the fans in this special commemorative moment. "

Ad

The Lawrence NFT will include the original in the auction format, with the winner actually receiving a physical copy of the card and a signed pair of Lawrence’s Adidas cleats. The open edition sale portion of the event will afford fans to buy one of the NFT’s — the copy of it, essentially — for $100.