Know your draft picks: Jaguars S Andre Cisco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Andre Cisco only played just two games during his final season at Syracuse because of an injury. If it wasn’t for that injury, the Jaguars likely wouldn’t have been able to select Cisco in the third round of last week’s draft.

Cisco played with Jaguars undrafted free agent signee Dylan Moses at IMG Academy. Cisco got off to a goof start to his career with the Orange as a freshman he was a third-team Associated Press All-American, tying for the FBS lead with seven interceptions. That performance led him to be named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. In 2019, Cisco kept up the stellar play, tying for seventh in the nation with five interceptions, despite missing three games due to injury. Cisco’s junior season was cut short when he tore his ACL prior to the third game of the season.

“I mean, it’s definitely going to be some cool interactions between us. I understand that we’ve played against each other several times and I had to study them and now we’re on the same team attacking other guys. So, it’s a blessing. Obviously, they have very bright futures, both are extremely talented players two of the best players I played in college. So, I’m glad I have them on my side.” — Cisco on being teammates with QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne

“Well, I’ll say it starts with understanding who you’re playing. So, I’ll say I’ll understand that, and then as the game goes along, I get a better feel and I try to — all you’ve got to do is catch the quarterback slipping on one play to make that big play. So, that’s usually how I try to calculate it.” — Cisco on being a ballhawk.

