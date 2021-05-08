Area relay teams shine, Bolles girls win overall title in Class 2A state track meet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Area relay teams were electric in the final day of the high school state championships at UNF.

And the Bolles girls, well, they were everywhere.

The Bulldogs flashed tremendous depth across the meet to win the program’s fourth team title at Hodges Stadium in the Class 2A championship.

The story of the meet — area relay squads.

The girls swept the relays, with Paxon pulling a 400/1600 double, and Bolles winning the 3200.

The boys nearly made it a First Coast relay sweep, winning two of the three events.

What a morning for the locals.

Bolles had just two individual state championships, one in with the 3200 relay with Catherine Kunz, Hadley Ropp, Leila Bata and Layne Rivera, and the other by pole vaulter Audrey Wuerffel.

But the depth of the Bulldogs was showcased everywhere.

Bolles put three finishers in the top eight in two events, the pole vault and the 3200. In the 1600, javelin and 800, the Bulldogs had two athletes finish in the top eight. Bolles had 62 team points to beat South Walton (54).

The Paxon relay teams were stellar. The 1600 squad of Adriel Strickland, Rose-Esther Saint Germain, Asia Stanford and Danielle Gill edged Episcopal for the state championship. Stanford, Saint Germain, Serenity Wade and Kennedi DeVoux won a state crown, too, taking gold in the 400 relay.

The Raines squad of Quincy Burroughs, Kareem Burke, Jaquon Kirkland and Kenton Kirkland dusted the field in the 1600 relay, winning by nearly 4 seconds. And Jackson’s squad of Justyn Bland, Cornelius Cooks, Ronald Hargrove and Traunard Folson edged Bishop Moore in the 400 relay. The only relay that area teams didn’t win was the 3200, and Bolles finished third in that one.

Palatka’s Torryence Poole won a state crown in the shot put for the Panthers girls, and Raines’ Harrison Robinson won in the 110 hurdles for the other individual championship. As a team a team, the Vikings finished third (43) behind Bishop Moore (64) and Satellite (59).

Domictress Robinson of Ribault was state runner-up in the 100 and 200. Bolles’ George Duffy took a second-place finish in the shot put and a third in the discus. Bishop Kenny long jumper Noah Straley was state runner-up.

Class 2A track and field area results

Girls (finishers in top 8 shown)

Long jump: 7. Chloe Selmer (Episcopal), 16-10.

Pole vault: 1. Audrey Wuerffel (Bolles), 11-3.75; 4. Presley Wolfe (Bolles), 10-4; 8. Elizabeth Smith (Bolles), 9-4.25.

High jump: 6. Marisol Sinti (Kenny), 5-1.75.

Javelin: 2. Katherine White (Kenny), 114-1; 5. Layne Rivera (Bolles), 108-1; 7. Emily Rohan (Bolles), 104-7.

Shot put: 1. Torryence Poole (Palatka), 42-2.25.

Triple jump: 8. Presley Wolfe (Bolles), 36-0.75.

Discus: 8. Kennedy Hill (Raines), 116-7.

3200 relay: 1. Bolles, 9:31.46; 3. Episcopal, 9:44.88; 6. Bishop Kenny, 9:57.13.

100 hurdles: 7. Elizabeth Smart (Bolles), 15.48.

1600: 3. Maxine Montoya (Bolles), 5:07.01; 6. Jillian Candelino (Bolles), 5:11.13.

400 relay: 1. Paxon, 48.37; 3. Bishop Kenny, 49.61; 4. Episcopal, 49.64.

400: 4. Adriel Strickland (Paxon), 56.70; 7. Destiny Phoenix (Ribault), 57.54; 8. KaMyya Haywood (Kenny), 57.84.

300 hurdles: 4. Asia Stanford (Paxon), 45.42.

800: 2. Leila Bata (Bolles), 2:18.80; 8. Catherine Kunz (Bolles), 2:22.98.

200: 8. Rose-Esther Saint Germain (Paxon), 25.04.

3200: 4. Maddie Popp (Bolles), 11:14.92; 7. Maxine Montoya (Bolles), 11:17.32; 8. Ella Mickler (Bolles), 11:19.47.

1600 relay: 1. Paxon, 3:56.36; 2. Episcopal, 3:56.96; 8. Bolles, 4:06.59.

Boys (finishers in top 8 shown)

Long jump: 2. Noah Straley (Kenny), 22-10.75.

Discus: 3. George Duffy (Bolles), 142-0; 6. Rashard Hall (Raines), 140-3; 7. Cedric Newsome (Bolles), 137-5.

Triple jump: 4. Adontae Balfour (Bradford), 45-9.75; 8. Reshawn Latimer (Raines), 43-2.25.

Javelin: 5. Garrison Beach (Suwannee), 154-7; 6. Ryan Anderson (Bolles), 152-0.

Shot put: 2. George Duffy (Bolles), 53-3.75; 4. Carlton Skinner (Bolles), 50-9.25.

High jump: 3. Jayden Harris (Kenny), 6-3.5; 6. Zebreke Bellamy (White), 6-3.5.

3200 relay: 3. Bolles, 8:02.58.

110 hurdles: 1. Harrison Robinson (Raines), 14.29; 3. Samuel Thompson (Yulee), 14.94; 4. Reshawn Latimer (Raines), 14.94; 8. Garrison Beach (Suwannee), 15.50.

100: 2. Domictress Robinson (Ribault), 10.54; 3. Aubrey Bryant (Paxon), 10.60; 4. Cornelius Cooks (Jackson), 10.64.

400 relay: 1. Jackson, 41.55; 5. Raines, 42.75; 6. White, 42.77; 7. Ribault, 42.80.

400: 3. Kenton Kirkland (Raines), 48.79; 5. Kavon Miller (Bolles), 49.40; 7. Noah Straley (Kenny), 49.60.

300 hurdles: 6. Garrison Beach (Suwannee), 39.75; 7. Harrison Robinson (Raines), 40.11.

800: 4. William Brady (Bolles), 1:58.

200: 2. Domictress Robinson (Ribault), 21.12; 3. Cornelius Cooks (Jackson), 21.46.

3200: 6. Matthew McClure (Bolles), 9:33.04; 8. Aidin Hasan (Bolles), 9:36.70.

1600 relay: 1. Raines, 3:17.60; 8. Episcopal, 3:28.19.

Shot put wheelchair: 3. Blake Donnelly (Creekside), 15-6.25.