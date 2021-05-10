Gators Breakdown: Isaiah Bond commits | Busy June for recruiting

A sign on top of the stadium as the Florida Gators host the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 11, 2008 in Gainesville, Florida.

With spring practice wrapping around the SEC, it’s time to take a look where programs stand coming out of spring.

David Waters and Will Miles (Read and Reaction) are joined by Josh Pate (Late Kick Podcast - 247 Sports) as Josh reviews the spring for Florida and the Gators’ SEC opponents. Pate is also asked if the projection of Dan Mullen changing since the coach was hired in 2018?

David and Will also take a look back at the 2021 NFL Draft.

