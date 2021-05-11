Mostly Cloudy icon
Jaguars will play one home game in London this year, report says

Justin Barney
, Sports editor

Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are headed back to their home away from home.

Jacksonville will play one home game this season at Tottenham Football Club’s stadium, according to a report from The Athletic’s Dan Kaplan.

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan attempted for the team to play two home games in London last year and the move outraged local fans. But the pandemic scrapped all international games in 2020.

According to the report from The Athletic, the Falcons are expected to play a home game in London this year as part of just two international series games in 2021.

