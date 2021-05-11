Know your draft picks: Jalen Camp

Wide receiver Jalen Camp of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets runs a route during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on Bobby Bowden Field on September 12, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Seminoles 16 to 13. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars’ final selection in the draft is the kind of player you look for in the sixth round. One with impressive physical traits who wasn’t utilized to his full potential in college. The Jaguars are hoping they found a diamond in the rough in Georgia Tech wide receiver Jalen Camp.

Background

Camp didn’t start playing football until his sophomore season in high school at South Forsyth High school in Cumming, Ga. His path in college was a long one. After a freshman season where he played in 11 games but did not catch a pass, he caught just one pass for 49 yards in 2017, then 11 passes in 2018 and seven in 2019 when he missed the final eight games of the season due to injury. He received a medical redshirt and returned to the team in 2020 to lead the Yellowjackets with 29 receptions. His measurables are impressive. He ran the 40 in 4.45. He showcased a 40-inch vertical leap and bench-pressed 225 pounds 30 times.

Quotable

“I think I have a very high ceiling. That’s something I stressed to a lot of coaches and a lot of guys I’ve talked to throughout this entire process. I think whoever reaches out and takes a chance on me is going to get a diamond in this draft. I think that with me starting to play football in ninth, tenth grade, I have a very high ceiling, like I mentioned, and I’m a guy that’s eager to learn and just come in and wants to get better each and every day and I look forward to that.”---Camp

“What you’re trying to do later in the draft is you’re trying to find guys with upside, guys that for whatever reason may not have gotten the type of notoriety at the position or had the success at the position or whatever else may play a role in that. But you’re looking for height, weight speed, you’re looking for traits, you’re looking for anything you can hang your hat on to develop. [He’s] another guy that’s a great culture fit, has a great work ethic, an excellent mindset, and he has the physical traits to develop and help us not only as a receiver, but hopefully play an important role on special teams if he reaches his potential.”---Jaguars’ general manager Trent Baalke

Highlights

What the analysts are saying

“Camp’s route-running lacks maturity and rhythm, but he is worthy of NFL roster consideration because of his freaky size/speed/strength and special teams skills.”---Dane Brugler, The Athletic