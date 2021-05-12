BOAT sails again: Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles signing with Packers

Blake Bortles #5 of the Jacksonville Jaguars scrambles out of the pocket under pressure by Whitney Mercilus #59 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles is back in the NFL.

Bortles is signing a contract with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple media outlets. He joins an awkward situation in Green Bay, with starter Aaron Rodgers reportedly wanting out, and second-year player Jordan Love in the fold.

Bortles is familiar with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who coached him in Jacksonville.

Bortles, facetiously nicknamed the BOAT (Best Of All Time), has thrown just two passes in the last two seasons.

Once thought to be the franchise quarterback in Jacksonville, Bortles has been relegated to a backup since being released by the Jaguars after the 2018 season. The third overall pick in 2014 by Jacksonville, Bortles led the Jaguars to a surprising run to the AFC championship game in 2017.

But he was a disappointment after signing a contract extension after that season, ultimately benched by coached Doug Marrone in 2018. The Jaguars moved on to free agent Nick Foles after that, another disastrous move at the position for the franchise.

Bortles spent time since his release with the Broncos and the Rams. He completed 1 of 2 passes for 3 yards in three games with the Rams in 2019.