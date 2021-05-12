High school softball playoffs ’21: Episcopal stuns West Nassau on walk-off HR

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school softball season is rolling on and six teams advanced in Tuesday night’s second round games, including a thriller between Episcopal and West Nassau. A glance at the action.

Regional semifinals

Region 1-7A

Oakleaf 0, Orange City University 0, top 2nd ppd until Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Region 1-6A

The Knights’ season came to an end on the road in a 6-1 loss to the Bears. Kaylee Martineau struck out three for Creekside (20-6). Winter Springs pushed five runs across in the third inning to blow things open and never look back.

Region 1-5A

Middleburg is moving on to the regional finals, downing Matanzas 8-5 on Tuesday night. The Broncos (15-14) will travel to face either Pensacola Pace or Gulf Breeze in Friday’s regional final. That game was pushed back until Wednesday due to weather.

Region 1-4A

Mary Girgis drove in the winning run in walk-off fashion as Super 6 No. 1 Ridgeview edged Clay for the second time this season, 2-1, in the regional semifinals on Tuesday night. Brittany Michael and Gabrielle Ellis controlled the game in the pitcher’s circle, each allowing four hits and striking out four. Ridgeview (25-3) has beaten Clay 3-1, 2-1, 7-2 and 2-1 this season, and the Blue Devils (19-10) edged the Panthers once, 3-2. The win puts Ridgeview at home in Friday’s regional final against Baker County (18-7). The Wildcats and ace Madison Lagle shut down Paxon 1-0 in the other regional semifinal.

Region 1-3A

Maddie Latta starred in the circle and at the plate, striking out 15 and homering in the bottom of the ninth as host Episcopal edged West Nassau 4-3. Latta and West Nassau ace Regan Lee combined to whiff 31 batters in the game. The Eagles (22-5) tied things up in the bottom of the seventh when Latta drew a bases loaded walk. She won it two innings later. The Warriors (20-7) tied things up in the sixth on a two-RBI single by Sydney English and went in front in the top of the seventh. Grace Jones had three hits for Episcopal, which will face Marianna or North Bay Haven in Friday’s regional final.

Region 1-2A

Trinity Christian thundered past Tallahassee North Florida Christian on Tuesday night, rolling to a 14-4 win in six innings. MacKenzie Marell drove in three runs, Natalia Burnsed homered and Morgan McMillian had a pair of extra base hits and picked up the win in the circle as the Conquerors rolled. The Conquerors (17-6) will face University Christian (16-2), which got another gem from Sophia Kardatzke to thump Christ’s Church 10-0. Trinity will face UC at Victoria Park on Friday at 6 p.m.

Friday

Regional finals, all games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-5A

Middleburg (15-14) at Pace/Gulf Breeze

Region 1-4A

Baker County (18-7) at Ridgeview (25-3)

Region 1-3A

Episcopal (22-5) vs. Marianna/North Bay Haven

Region 1-2A

Trinity Christian (17-6) vs. University Christian (16-2), at Victoria Park, 6 p.m.