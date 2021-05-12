Urban Meyer calls Tim Tebow ‘competitive maniac’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Tim Tebow era is looking more and more imminent.

Appearing on the Cris Collinsworth Podcast, Jaguars’ head coach Urban Meyer said he told Jaguars’ scouts and coaches, “Guys, you don’t understand, now this guy is, he’s the most competitive maniac you’re ever going to talk to. Let’s give it a shot.”

Meyer underlined that the Jaguars have not yet signed Tebow during the podcast, posted on Tuesday, but said that the feedback he got from Jaguars’ staff was glowing about Tebow’s workouts as a tight end.

Meyer said some coaches said, “‘Wow, this guy’s in incredible shape.’ Then I went another time and watched them try him out. And they said go work on these things, he comes back later. They try him out again, I’m not there, they come in and they said, ‘Wow, this guy’s ball skills, he’s a great athlete, he looks like he’s 18-years-old, not 20, whatever he is, 33.”

Meyer said that he had not decided whether to sign Tebow, but admitted he was “getting close,” and that “I have to make a decision here pretty soon.”

Meyer’s relationship with Tebow dates back to Tebow’s days at Nease High School where he was recruited by Meyer to sign with the University of Florida. Tebow did, then was a part of two national championship teams and won a Heisman Trophy under Meyer’s coaching. Tebow hasn’t played in the NFL in over eight years and has never played tight end as a professional or college player.