Spring swing ’21: Younger Trinity squad knows the expectations, but still learning in spring

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Spring football is in full swing and the News4Jax sports team is making stops at high schools across the area in its annual Spring Swing tour.

After missing spring football in 2020, hitting the field this time of year is a new experience for many Trinity Christian players.

For the majority of the Conquerors roster, this will be their first spring football experience. The expectations don’t change. Trinity is still a state championship favorite annually. But this spring, it’s about getting those new faces acclimated and up to speed at one of the most successful programs in state history.

Trinity coach Verlon Dorminey said that his young team is improving but they have a long way to go.

“Yeah, we are not very good [right now],” he said. “We have a lot of holes to fill. The kids are getting better every day.”

Trinity was one of three local teams to reach championship games in 2020, but the only one of those to win. It was the eighth state title in program history, all of those coming under Dorminey.

But finding a way to win in 2020 will be a little bit more challenging. The Conquerors lost a lot of talented seniors, Dorminey said, with nearly a dozen signing with college programs.

“It is going to be a big task,” he said.

Adding to that new look will be a change in classifications. After winning a state championship in Class 3A last year, the Conquerors have been moved down to Class 2A. Dorminey said the realignment won’t change how they prepare for the season.

“Our schedule has no 2A teams on it, everyone we play is 5A and above,” he said. “We just prepare each week and that will get you ready for the playoffs. And once you in the playoffs, it is 0-0.”

One of the hard parts about being one of the top teams in the state is finding schools that are willing to play.

This time of year, most schools have completed their entire schedules. The Conquerors are still working to fill one more empty Friday night.