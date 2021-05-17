Gators will return to full capacity crowds beginning this fall

Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida: Steve Spurrier-Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium has undergone a series of facelifts since being constructed in 1930, but every college football fan knows which team plays in "The Swamp." The home of the Florida Gators is the largest stadium in the state, with an official capacity of 88,548. The stadium was recently renamed to honor former head coach Steve Spurrier during a 2016 ceremony.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Full crowds at the Swamp are back.

The University of Florida announced on Monday that athletic events this fall will operate at full capacity as the transition back to normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The school said that beginning with the start of the 2021-22 academic year on June 28, that things will return to pre-pandemic operations. That includes full classroom capacity, full in-person participation in athletic and other activities, and full fan participation in stadiums and arenas.

The full text from the university is below.

“Given recently released national guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and in concert with the State University System, the University of Florida will make masks optional rather than required for students, faculty, staff and guests on UF property and in UF facilities effective immediately. Those not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are recommended to continue wearing masks, according to CDC guidance.

Ad

“Within UF Health hospitals or other patient-facing clinical facilities, including dentistry practices and veterinary hospitals, masks will continue to be required. UF Health will support UF in implementing these policies as safely as possible and urges those who have not been vaccinated to do so. You may click below for information on how and where to receive your vaccine.

“Looking ahead, UF will transition to pre-COVID normal operations for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year June 28, as previously announced. Changes include returning to pre-pandemic classroom capacity for Summer B and Fall semesters. We will also resume full in-person participation in athletic and other activities on our campuses, including fan participation in stadiums and arenas.”