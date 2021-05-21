What will Tim Tebow make this year with the Jaguars?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tim Tebow will make the veteran’s minimum and his contract with the Jaguars doesn’t include any guaranteed money.
The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Tebow’s one-year deal with the Jaguars is worth $920,000 and there is no signing bonus or any other guaranteed cash in the deal. Tebow signed with the team on Thursday and is attempting a comeback after not playing a regular season game in the league since 2012.
The NFL minimum for a player with Tebow’s three years of NFL experience is $920,000, so Tebow is making what any NFL veteran would with his service time. Tebow spent two seasons with Denver and then another with the Jets.
Should Tebow earn a spot on the team’s practice squad this year, he would be in line to earn $14,000 a week as a veteran on the squad. The former University of Florida quarterback and Nease High product won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and played on two national championship teams with Urban Meyer’s Gators.
He is the sixth tight end on the Jaguars roster.