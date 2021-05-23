Jumbo Shrimp opening stadium to 100% capacity in June

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp give fans the chance to rent out 121 Financial Ballpark

The Jumbo Shrimp plan to start operating at 100% capacity starting in June. The announcement was made in an email to season ticket holders that was sent out Saturday.

Currently, the Jumbo Shrimp are only filling the stadium to 45% capacity. Allowing around 5,000 fans per game. The seats have been zip-tied in the ballpark to allow for social distancing between groups.

In addition to the increased stadium capacity, the Jumbo Shrimp also plan to stop requiring fans to wear masks.

Tickets for the rest of the season are available at jaxshrimp.com,