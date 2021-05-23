Rough inning sinks Fleming Island in baseball championship game

Fleming Island’s dream baseball season ended one win short of a championship.

The Golden Eagles were done in by a four-run third inning, falling to Bloomingdale 5-1 in the Class 6A state championship game on Saturday night at CenturyLink Park in Fort Myers.

Fleming (25-6) couldn’t do much offensively, notching just five hits. The Golden Eagles went down in order in the sixth and seventh innings.

Fleming pushed its lone run across on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Broussard in the fourth. Aiden Mastantuno had a double for the Golden Eagles.

Bloomingdale did all of its damage in the third, stringing together five consecutive hits, including a two-run triple by Marlon Bowen for a 4-0 lead. It never looked back after that.

The loss ends the best season in Fleming Island history.

Prior to this year, the Golden Eagles hadn’t even reached the state semifinals. It had no trouble in that game on Friday, beating Viera 6-0 behind a sterling outing from Cody Carwile.

Ad

Outside of Fleming, another Clay County program, St. Johns Country Day played for a championship this season. The Spartans lost in the Class 2A title game to Out-of-Door Academy, 5-3. Like Fleming, St. Johns had never reached the state semifinals prior to this season.