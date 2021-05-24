50 thumbs up! Celebrities react on Twitter to Phil Mickelson making history by winning PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson of the United States gives a thumbs up as he walks to the 18th green during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship. (Photo by Jamie Squire)

Did that really happen?

Yes it did, and it was one of the most memorable moments in recent golfing memory.

For those who remember Jack Nicklaus winning The Masters in 1986 at age 46 and Tiger Woods snapping a drought of winning majors in 2019 when he captured The Masters, what took place on Sunday rivals those moments with how improbable it was and the way it warmed the hearts of millions who watched.

Phil Mickelson turned back the clock and at age 50, becoming the oldest player to win a major championship in golf when he captured the PGA Championship in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

On the 18th hole after Mickelson hit his approach shot onto the green, a mob of adoring people followed behind as Mickelson made a triumphant walk to the green.

The moment also set Twitter on fire, with various celebrities tweeting their congratulations.

Here’s a sampling of tweets below.

Nial Horan

That’s why I adore the game of golf. Any sports fan loves @PhilMickelson. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2021

Tiger Woods

Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021

Larry The Cable Guy

Congrats @PhilMickelson on the big win!! 🎉🎉 Us 50 yr old lefties now have a renewed hope. Don’t even worry about not thanking me for all the great advise I gave you on laying off sugar and using my workout plan when you caddied for me at Pebble. I get it, family first. 😛. pic.twitter.com/MirfR1LTLy — Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) May 23, 2021

John Daly

Chalk one up for the old boys ✅ ....Congratulations @PhilMickelson 🏆 An absolute tough track...beat me by 33 shots and I only played 2 days!!😳😂 Well done....Well done



Amazing win brother! #PGAChamp @PGAChampionship @ChampionsTour — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) May 23, 2021

TB12 Sports (Tom Brady)

Congratulations on turning back the clock for major win #6 @PhilMickelson! You’ve inspired us all to #KeepGoing. https://t.co/UZ8iUHFiM8 — TB12sports (@TB12sports) May 23, 2021

Billie Jean King

Head, heart, and guts!@PhilMickelson has just become the oldest player to ever win a major tournament.



Age is just a number.



Keep going for it!#PGAChampionship #PGAChamp https://t.co/Xc9SUU5xRk — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 23, 2021

O.J. Simpson

Caroline Wozniacki

Wow!! Congrats @PhilMickelson !! You have given my husband belief he can still make it on tour! 😉💪🏻 @Dlee042 @PGATOUR — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) May 23, 2021

Jack Nicklaus

Hey Phil, 50 years old is older than 46. Congratulations, my friend. pic.twitter.com/drb8PzftaB — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) May 24, 2021

Patrick Kane

Congrats @PhilMickelson! Amazing to watch. Inspirational — Patrick Kane (@88PKane) May 24, 2021

Scott Bakula