50 thumbs up! Celebrities react on Twitter to Phil Mickelson making history by winning PGA Championship

Did that really happen?
Yes it did, and it was one of the most memorable moments in recent golfing memory.
For those who remember Jack Nicklaus winning The Masters in 1986 at age 46 and Tiger Woods snapping a drought of winning majors in 2019 when he captured The Masters, what took place on Sunday rivals those moments with how improbable it was and the way it warmed the hearts of millions who watched.
Phil Mickelson turned back the clock and at age 50, becoming the oldest player to win a major championship in golf when he captured the PGA Championship in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
On the 18th hole after Mickelson hit his approach shot onto the green, a mob of adoring people followed behind as Mickelson made a triumphant walk to the green.
The moment also set Twitter on fire, with various celebrities tweeting their congratulations.
Here’s a sampling of tweets below.
Nial Horan
That’s why I adore the game of golf. Any sports fan loves @PhilMickelson.— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2021
Tiger Woods
Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years of age. Congrats!!!!!!!— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 23, 2021
Larry The Cable Guy
Congrats @PhilMickelson on the big win!! 🎉🎉 Us 50 yr old lefties now have a renewed hope. Don’t even worry about not thanking me for all the great advise I gave you on laying off sugar and using my workout plan when you caddied for me at Pebble. I get it, family first. 😛. pic.twitter.com/MirfR1LTLy— Larry The Cable Guy (@GitRDoneLarry) May 23, 2021
John Daly
Chalk one up for the old boys ✅ ....Congratulations @PhilMickelson 🏆 An absolute tough track...beat me by 33 shots and I only played 2 days!!😳😂 Well done....Well done— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) May 23, 2021
Amazing win brother! #PGAChamp @PGAChampionship @ChampionsTour
TB12 Sports (Tom Brady)
Congratulations on turning back the clock for major win #6 @PhilMickelson! You’ve inspired us all to #KeepGoing. https://t.co/UZ8iUHFiM8— TB12sports (@TB12sports) May 23, 2021
Billie Jean King
Head, heart, and guts!@PhilMickelson has just become the oldest player to ever win a major tournament.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) May 23, 2021
Age is just a number.
Keep going for it!#PGAChampionship #PGAChamp https://t.co/Xc9SUU5xRk
O.J. Simpson
Congratulations @PhilMickelson pic.twitter.com/VGuNjnM8ej— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) May 23, 2021
Caroline Wozniacki
Wow!! Congrats @PhilMickelson !! You have given my husband belief he can still make it on tour! 😉💪🏻 @Dlee042 @PGATOUR— Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) May 23, 2021
Jack Nicklaus
Hey Phil, 50 years old is older than 46. Congratulations, my friend. pic.twitter.com/drb8PzftaB— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) May 24, 2021
Patrick Kane
Congrats @PhilMickelson! Amazing to watch. Inspirational— Patrick Kane (@88PKane) May 24, 2021
Scott Bakula
Wherever you live, check at the regular time to see if it’s on , but remember if it’s on later to adjust your DVR’s to get the whole show! Long live NCIS:NOLA! And a huge shout out to Phil Mickelson! He is the man today!— Scott Bakula (@ScottBakula) May 24, 2021