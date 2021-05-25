Just Tebow being Tebow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It remains to be seen if Tim Tebow will make a positive impact on the Jaguars as a tight end.

What is not in question is whether he is making a positive impact on the community.

News4Jax viewer Burne Hill posted this video to his Facebook page showing Tebow speaking with a man in a wheelchair. Tebow took the gold cross from around his neck and gave it to the man.

Tebow said on the back of the cross it says, “Love. Because everyone who wears one or buys one, we want them to know they’re loved.”

The Jaguars began phase three of the offseason program, the on-field practices known as Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Monday.