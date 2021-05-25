Partly Cloudy icon
73º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Just Tebow being Tebow

Online video shows Tebow giving gold cross to wheelchair-bound man

Cole Pepper
, Sports anchor/reporter

Tags: 
Tim Tebow
,
Jaguars
,
sports
,
local sports
Tim Tebow (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Tim Tebow (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (2019 John Lamparski)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It remains to be seen if Tim Tebow will make a positive impact on the Jaguars as a tight end.

What is not in question is whether he is making a positive impact on the community.

News4Jax viewer Burne Hill posted this video to his Facebook page showing Tebow speaking with a man in a wheelchair. Tebow took the gold cross from around his neck and gave it to the man.

Tebow said on the back of the cross it says, “Love. Because everyone who wears one or buys one, we want them to know they’re loved.”

The Jaguars began phase three of the offseason program, the on-field practices known as Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Monday.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: