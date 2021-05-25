Spring swing ’21: Fleming Island looks to get ‘head start’ in replacing graduation losses

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – Spring football is in full swing and the News4Jax sports team is making stops at high schools across the area in its annual Spring Swing tour.

Spring football is a welcome sight at Fleming Island for coach Damenyum Springs.

It wasn’t around last year at this time. When football did return in the fall, the Golden Eagles picked up where they left, finishing 9-3 and reaching the fourth round of the state playoffs.

Next task up: Rebuilding.

The Golden Eagles graduated 28 seniors and have plenty of holes to fill. That’s why Springs is using this spring to see how those younger players do in increased roles.

“I mean you get a head start on getting the guys ready … so going early in the season that’ll let us know what we have in these young guys and what they can do and have them in the right position,” Springs said.

Talent remains though.

Running back Sam Singleton (921 rushing yards, 7 TDs) is the top offensive weapon returning, following by receiver Darion Domineck.

Rising seniors Hunter Williams (defensive line), Joseph Stephens (receiver/defensive back) and rising junior Michael Zeray will fill key positions on the defensive side of the ball. Offensive tackle Gage Isbell is going to be a sophomore and one of the integral pieces on Fleming’s offensive line.

Springs said that meshing those younger players with the older ones will be key as spring winds down and the team transitions to summer ball.

“What I learned from, knew about from out here now into spring ball is we’re very talented, very young, and we got a lot of work to do,” Springs said.

Fleming Island 2021 football schedule

Aug. 27, Clay at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 3, Fleming Island at Lake Minneola

Sept. 10, Fleming Island at Creekside

Sept. 17, Fletcher at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 24, Fleming Island at Ridgeview

Oct. 1, Fleming Island at Ponte Vedra*

Oct. 8, OFF

Oct. 15, Fleming Island at First Coast*

Oct. 22, Atlantic Coast at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*

Oct. 29, Nease at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*

Nov. 5, Oakleaf at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

* indicates district game