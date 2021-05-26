Gators Breakdown: Unproven wide receivers must step up again | CB Jadarrius Perkins commits

UF WR Jacob Copeland during the Gators' game against the Commodores on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. / UAA Communications photo by Tim Casey

For the second season in-a-row a good portion of Florida’s receiving core must be replaced. There wasn’t much issue of finding new pieces in 2020 led by Kadarius Toney and Kyle Pitts.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) for a deep look into who might step-up to catch passes in a new look offense. Dave and Will also hit on the recent commitment of Jadarrius Perkins.

