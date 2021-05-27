Gators get times for first 3 football games of the season

A detailed view of a pylon showing both the Florida Gators and SEC logos covered in rain. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Times for Florida’s first three football games have been announced, with a mid-afternoon showdown against reigning national champion Alabama headlining those games.

The Gators will host Florida Atlantic at 7:30 p.m. in the season opener on Sept. 4 before traveling for a Week 2 game at noon against USF on Sept. 11. Then, it’s the big one, an SEC championship game rematch against Alabama in Gainesville on Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m.

Gators 2021 football schedule

Date, Opponent, Time

Sept. 4 vs. Florida Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 at South Florida, noon

Sept. 18 vs. Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 25 vs. Tennessee, TBA

Oct. 2 at Kentucky, TBA

Oct. 9 vs. Vanderbilt, TBA

Oct. 16 at LSU, TBA

Oct. 23 BYE

Oct. 30 vs. Georgia (Jacksonville), TBA

Nov. 6 at South Carolina, TBA

Nov. 13 vs. Samford, TBA

Nov. 20 at Missouri, TBA

Nov. 27 vs. Florida State, TBA