UNF names Nick Morrow as school’s new athletic director

The Ospreys announced that they are promoting Nick Morrow to the position on July 1. Morrow will replace Lee Moon, who is retiring at the end of next month.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for this amazing blessing and opportunity as I am incredibly honored to become the next Director of Athletics at the University of North Florida,” Morrow said in a statement.

“Jacksonville is my home, and I am excited for the opportunity to build upon a foundation of excellence and lead UNF to further academic and athletic success while providing an exceptional student-athlete experience. I am extremely grateful to President Szymanski for believing in my ability to handle this great responsibility and to Coach Moon for his leadership over the past 12 years. The advancements of the athletic programs under his guidance are nothing short of extraordinary. He is a personal mentor and friend, and I am very appreciative of his legacy.”

Before arriving at UNF in July 2011, Morrow served as assistant athletic director at Maryland. He also held facility roles at the University of Florida’s Stephen C. O’Connell Center and worked for Florida’s Athletic Association. He has been a senior staff member with the Ospreys for the last 10 years.

“Nick has been an invaluable leader within the University for the past 10 years and has greatly contributed to the growth, development and success of the Osprey athletic program,” President Szymanski said in a statement. “He worked closely under the guidance of Coach Lee Moon and has proven himself to be a remarkable leader with his strong work ethic, communication skills and dedicated commitment and devotion to our student-athletes, coaches and athletic programming.”