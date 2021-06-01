Felix, Holloway among track stars shining at Duval County Challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than three weeks away from the start of the Olympic trials for track and field, some of the best track and field athletes geared up for the trials Monday at the Duval County Challenge, part of the American Track League. The meet held at UNF on one of the best tracks in the country.

Among those on hand, six-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, who is trying to make her fifth Olympic Games, and her first after becoming a mother. Felix took care of business in the women’s 400 meters, winning by a comfortable margin. Expect to see her in Tokyo.

Another of the big events, the mens’ 110-meter hurdles, where the former Florida Gator, Grant Holloway was extremely impressive. The 2019 World Champion got out to a lead by the time he hit the first hurdle and cruised to victory. His time of 13.10 was just off the best time in the world this year of 13.07. He’ll be one to watch at the trials as well.

One of the featured events was the men’s 100 meters. American Ronnie Baker edged Jamaica’s Yohan Blake for the win, running 9.99. But one other note, during the race, they timed the runners in the first 40 yards, to compare them to the NFL’s fastest. The record at the combine in the 40 is 4.22, run by the Bengals John Ross. Baker ran his first 40 in 4.19, in the process, he earned a $5,000 bonus.