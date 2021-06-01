Florida makes Dan Mullen 5th-highest paid college football coach in the country

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators addresses his team after a victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Florida head football coach Dan Mullen earned a raise and a contract extension that puts him among the highest-paid in the country.

Details of Mullen’s contract were released on Tuesday afternoon by the university, including a raise of $1.5 million. Mullen’s old contract paid him $6,103,000 annually. His new deal, which runs through 2026-27, is worth $7,604,200 a year.

“Dan has done a tremendous job in his three seasons at Florida, and we are fortunate to have someone with his obvious talents and head coaching experience leading our football program,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside him to support his vision for Gators football and our student-athletes for many years.”

Mullen is 29-9 in three seasons with the Gators and has led them to three straight New Year’s Six bowls. Florida won the SEC East last season and had quarterback Kyle Trask named a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Ad

Mullen’s original contract was set to expire after the 2023-24 season. His new salary makes him the fifth-highest paid coach in the country, according to USA Today.

Only Alabama’s Nick Saban ($9.1 million), LSU’s Ed Orgeron ($8,687,500), Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8,258,575) and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh $8.054 million) are paid more.

“We are very excited about the future of the Florida football program, and this agreement allows us to continue to build on the success we have enjoyed on and off the field,” Mullen said in a statement. “We want to thank the UAA Board, President Fuchs, Director of Athletics Scott Stricklin, and the entire University of Florida community for their support.”

Florida assistant coaches contract details were also released, with Tim Brewster ($485,000), Wesley McGriff ($485,000), Garrick McGee ($390,000), Christian Robinson ($390,000) and Jules Montinar ($250,000) making those amounts under new deals.