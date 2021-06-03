Jaguars OTAs: No Minshew; Lawrence looks sharp in practice

Members of the Jaguars defense on the field during Thursday's organized team activities.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Thursday, the Jaguars continued organized team activities. Energy and attendance are still high for the Jaguars out on the practice field. There were two notable absences from practice Gardner Minshew and Andrew Norwell.

The new faces on the roster are already making a notable difference on the practice field. Jihad Ward and Roy Robertson-Harris spent time before practice dancing and hyping up the rest of the defensive line group. That sort of energy was noticeable throughout practice.

One of the biggest takeaways from today is Lawrence is legit.

After the last open OTA, Meyer expressed that Lawrence had a bit of an off day. That was not the case during the team period of practice. Lawrence was locked in, throwing beautiful passes to DJ Chark, Tim Tebow, Laviska Shenault and Jame’s O’Shaughnessy

Notes

• Tebow is continuing to progress as a tight end. He looks like a smooth athlete catching passes. I’d like to see him extend his arms and catch passes away from his body.

Ad

• Travis Etienne spent time during a special team’s period working out with the wide receivers.

Travis Etienne catching some passes with the receivers pic.twitter.com/qgrkKyEP1Y — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 3, 2021

• Josh Allen looks like he is in great shape and primed to have a big season.

Josh Allen working on a lil Spin cycle pic.twitter.com/DDq2V9g6F4 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 3, 2021

• Jihad Ward wrapped up one period by pancaking the coach to be met by high fives and a chest bump from the coach.

• On the first play of the Team period James Robinson was split out at wide receiver. Could be a sign that Etienne will not be the only running back moving around the formation.

• Marvin Jones continues to stand out. He has the look of a No. 1 receiver.