Jaguars sign return specialist Pharoh Cooper

Pharoh Cooper of the Carolina Panthers stiff arms Dan Chisena of the Minnesota Vikings while returning a punt in the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made a pair of roster moves on Thursday, placing receiver Terry Godwin on injured reserve and signing receiver Pharoh Cooper.

Cooper has played in 62 career games since entering the league in 2016 with the Rams. Cooper spent last season with the Panthers and played in all 16 games. His greatest asset is as a kick and punt return man. He was a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection in 2017 after amassing 1,421 all-purpose yards and returning a kickoff for a touchdown.

In his career, Cooper has returned 82 punts for 729 yards and has 104 kickoff returns for 2,523 yards and a touchdown. As a receiver, Cooper has 506 yards and one touchdown on 55 catches.