Big day in college baseball for Florida, Florida State, JU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s a big day for college baseball teams with an eye on three of those locally.
Florida, Florida State and Jacksonville University begin regional play Friday. Advance in the double elimination regional round and they’ll head to Super Regional play. Drop two games and it’s season over.
The top-seeded Gators (38-20) host South Florida (28-27) in the opener of the Gainesville Regional at noon. By the time that one is wrapping up, second-seeded Florida State (30-22) will be getting underway against No. 2 Southern Miss (37-19) in the Oxford Regional at 3 p.m.
And the nightcap for local fans features fourth-seeded Cinderella JU (16-32) facing top-seeded Old Dominion (42-14) in the Columbia Regional.
For the Dolphins, the trip to the regionals is their first since 2018 and perhaps the most unlikely in program history. Their game will be broadcast on 1010 XL radio and ESPN3.
JU started the month of May with a 7-28 record. It entered the conference tournament with a 3-15 ASUN record.
“This program has a history of success in competing at an extremely high level, and the regional appearance every year is an expectation,” JU baseball coach Chris Hayes said after the Dolphins learned of their regional opponent. “And these guys feel that expectation and to achieve this goal is a huge accomplishment.
Gainesville Regional
Friday
Game One: Noon, South Florida vs. Florida (SEC Network/1010 XL)
Game Two: 5 p.m., South Alabama vs. Miami (ACC Network)
Saturday
Game Three: Noon, Loser Game One vs. Loser
Game Four: 4 p.m., Winner Game One vs. Winner Game Two
Sunday
Game Five: Noon, Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three
Game Six: 6 p.m., Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five
Monday
Game Seven (if necessary): 1 p.m., Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six
Columbia Regional
Friday
Game One: Noon, South Carolina vs. Virginia (ESPN2)
Game Two: 7 p.m., Old Dominion vs. Jacksonville (ESPN3/1010XL)
Saturday
Game Three: Noon, Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two
Game Four: 7 p.m., Winner Game One vs. Winner Game Two
Sunday
Game Five: Noon, Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three
Game Six: 6 p.m., Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five
Monday
Game Seven (if necessary): 7 p.m., Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six
Oxford Regional
Friday
Game One: 3 p.m., Florida State vs. Southern Miss (ESPNU)
Game Two: 7 p.m., Ole Miss vs. Southeast Missouri State (ESPN3)
Saturday
Game Three: Noon, Loser Game One vs. Loser Game Two
Game Four: 6 p.m., Winner Game One vs. Winner Game Two
Sunday
Game Five: 2 p.m., Loser Game Four vs. Winner Game Three
Game Six: 6 p.m., Winner Game Four vs. Winner Game Five
Monday
Game Seven (if necessary): 7 p.m., Winner Game Six vs. Loser Game Six