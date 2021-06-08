Florida State advances to championship round at Women’s College World Series

Three years after winning the NCAA championship in softball for the first time, Florida State is heading back to the championship round after the Seminoles beat Alabama 8-5 Monday in Oklahoma City.

Three years ago when Florida State won the national championship in softball, they started play at the Women’s College World Series with a loss to UCLA. Then the Noles didn’t lose the rest of the tournament. This year, FSU started the series with a loss to UCLA. They haven’t lost since.

Florida State came out swinging on Monday.

In the first inning, Elizabeth Mason launched a three-run home run to put the Seminoles up 3-0 in the first inning. It was her ninth home run of the year, tying for the team lead.

After adding a run in the second, Florida State kept the pressure on in the third. Kalei Harding singled through the left side, scoring Dani Morgan scores and Devyn Flaherty, giving Florida State a 6-0 edge.

The next batter, Kaley Mudge singled past the infield scoring Harding to give Florida State a 7-0 lead. FSU would build an 8-0 lead before Alabama would wake up.

The Crimson Tide scored two runs in the third, then three more in the fifth to cut the Noles’ lead to 8-5.

Florida State will play in the championship round of the Women’s College World Series where they will face No. 1 ranked Oklahoma. Game one of the best of three series is Tuesday night at 7:30.