Florida St. takes game 1 of series, Seminoles one win away from softball championship

Florida State opened the best-of-three championship round at the Women’s College World Series with a resounding 8-4 win over No. 1 Oklahoma, leaving the Seminoles one win away from the school’s second NCAA softball championship.

Florida State got the scoring started in the third when Kalei Harding launched a pitch over the left field wall, giving the Seminoles a 2-0 lead.

The offensive onslaught didn’t stop there. In the fourth inning, Harding gapped one to right-center, scoring Joie Muffley and Carson Saabye to double the Noles’ lead to 4-0. Two batters later, with runners on second and third, Sydney Sherril pulled on to right, plating two more to vie the Noles a 6-0 lead.

After they started Monday’s game nu scoring eight straight runs, the Noles made it 7-0 Tuesday night when Elizabeth Mason singled home Sherrill.

Oklahoma finally woke up in the fifth, scoring a pair of runs off FSU starter Danielle Watson. They chased Watson from the game with two more runs in the sixth.

Florida State added an insurance run in the seventh

Florida State hasn’t lost a game since they dropped the first game of the WCWS to UCLA. It’s the same pattern the Seminoles followed in 2018 when they won the school’s first NCAA title in softball. Game two of the championship series is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday night. If Florida State wins, they’ll hoist the trophy. Game three, if necessary, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday.