Local MLB update: O’Day getting closer to a return; Baez’s wild season continues

Darren O'Day of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 26, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area has produced countless stars in professional baseball and we’re keeping track of the players currently in the big leagues. Each Wednesday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Cubs, Hitting .240 with 14 HR, 39 RBI and 32 runs scored. Rough week at the plate (4 for 27, 11 Ks). Interesting story from CBS Sports on Baez’s wacky season. Worth the read.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 2-4 with 61 Ks in 57 IP, 4.26 ERA in 12 starts this season. Threw 5 scoreless in a no decision against the Rangers on June 6.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .187 with 3 RBI and 7 runs scored.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Recovering after offseason Tommy John surgery.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Is on a rehab assignment in Triple-A Norfolk. Hitting .252 with 5 HR, 15 RBI this season.

QB Nate Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .241 with 8 HR, 31 RBI and 27 runs scored. Struggled over the past week (4 for 23).

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Has logged 9 innings with 9 Ks, 3.00 ERA this season, but hasn’t pitched in more than month as he works back from an injury. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told Sports Illustrated that Boone has really started to “turn a corner” as far as his injury.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Indians, Hitting .131 this season. Remains on injured list after finger surgery.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .218 with 7 HR, 17 RBI and 18 runs scored.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Lifted average more than 30 points since last check in, courtesy of a 9-for-22 week. Hitting .229 with 6 HR, 19 RBI and 19 runs scored. Hit 4 HR over his last 15 games.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Astros, Hitting .240 with 19 RBI and 21 runs scored.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 3-5 with a 4.19 ERA, 61 Ks in 66.2 IP. Has started 11 games this season.