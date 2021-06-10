Jaguars’ 3rd round pick, safety Andre Cisco signs contract

Another Jaguars’ rookie has signed his deal.

Third-round pick Andre Cisco became the fourth Jaguars’ draft pick to sign with the team this offseason.

Cisco played three years at Syracuse but missed all but two games in 2020 with a lower leg injury. As a freshman, he picked off seven passes and completed his career with 13 interceptions in 24 games.

The top four selections by the Jaguars have yet to sign deals, including top-overall pick Trevor Lawrence and fellow first-rounder Travis Etienne. Second-round picks Tyson Campbell and Walker Little have also not yet signed their deals.

Cisco figures to compete for a starting job with veterans Jarrod Wilson and Josh Jones. Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer took great strides to overhaul the defensive backfield this offseason, signing free agents Shaquill Griffin and Rayshauwn Jenkins and drafting Cisco and Campbell.