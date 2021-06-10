Oklahoma beats Florida State 6-2 to force decisive Game 3 at WCWS

Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings, left, celebrates at second base next to Florida State' Josie Muffley after a double in the first inning of the second game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

In a game where Oklahoma set an NCAA record for home runs in a season, the Sooners used the longball to beat Florida State 6-2 and force a decisive game in the championship round of the Women’s College World Series.

Florida State was trying to become the second double-digit seed to win the national championship, but that will have to wait for another day.

As they have done through much of the Women’s College World Series, Florida State took the early lead when Elizabeth Mason launched a two-run home run over the left center field wall to put the Seminoles up 2-0.

Then, the Sooners’ power game showed up. In the third inning, Janna Johns hit a moonshot down the leftfield line to bring the Sooners to within a run. It was the 156th home run of the year for Oklahoma, tying the NCAA record set by Hawaii in 2010.

In the sixth, National Player of the Year Jocelyn Alo sent a pitch over the wall in right-center. It was her 33rd home run of the year, most in the nation. It was also home run number 157 for the Sooners, breaking the record.

Florida State and Oklahoma will face one another Thursday at 3 p.m in a winner-take-all game.