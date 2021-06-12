Lawrence Vs. Minshew: Battle For the Best Hair Officially Over

Trevor Lawrence was known for having the best hair in college football. In the NFL earning that title hasn’t been as easy. Lawrence has been in a heated battle for the best hair on the Jaguars roster.

Lawrence’s competition has been fellow QB Gardner Minshew who has been sporting his glorious mullet all offseason.

On Friday, during a YouTube live with Fanatics Lawrence dropped the bombshell that the hair battle is officially over.

When asked by a fan about the battle for the best hair Lawrence said “He actually just cut it I guess I take the lead again. I had to beg him for the past 3 weeks and he finally did it.”

That means Lawrence officially has the best Mane on the roster.

During the Youtube live Lawrence also said he is enjoying life in Jacksonville even though it is hot and has even found some good places to eat here on the first coast “both of the fish camps there might be more than 2 honestly North Beach fish camp and Palm Valley fish camp. River and post is good those are like my main 3 right now” said Lawrence.