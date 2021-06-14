Updates from opening day of minicamp for Jaguars

It's the first day of minicamp for the Jaguars.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first of two days of minicamp for the Jaguars is underway.

WJXT sports reporter Jamal St. Cyr is giving his thoughts on what he’s seeing during the session.

Last play of 7 on 7 Trevor Lawrence hits Tim Tebow — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 14, 2021

Only player missing from the field today is K'Lavon Chaisson — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 14, 2021

One of the guys said the sled is wet.



Coach said “It’s wet on game day.” pic.twitter.com/0wHh3Alnzg — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 14, 2021

This drill just looks fun 😂 pic.twitter.com/wR8DbQay1B — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 14, 2021

QB’s don’t want to see these guys running towards them. pic.twitter.com/GHgkZrqXAo — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 14, 2021

Walker Little working the pad wall pic.twitter.com/vbXSx84Gtl — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 14, 2021

Trevor Lawrence on the field with a sleeve on his left leg today.



Last week Coach Meyer said he had tweaked his hamstring. pic.twitter.com/c8h37xnEQh — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 14, 2021

Y’all know who this guy is that is wearing 85? pic.twitter.com/N9KSBWBqc1 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 14, 2021

Taven Bryan getting some work pic.twitter.com/6hLrBL7lmw — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 14, 2021