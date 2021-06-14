Cloudy icon
78º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Updates from opening day of minicamp for Jaguars

Justin Barney
, Sports editor

Jamal St. Cyr
, Sports reporter/anchor

Tags: 
Jaguars
It's the first day of minicamp for the Jaguars.
It's the first day of minicamp for the Jaguars. (News4Jax)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first of two days of minicamp for the Jaguars is underway.

WJXT sports reporter Jamal St. Cyr is giving his thoughts on what he’s seeing during the session.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: