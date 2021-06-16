Gators Breakdown: What 2021 preseason magazines are saying about Florida

Kaiir Elam and Emory Jones take the 2021 preseason magazines covers

The 2021 college football preseason magazines are singing a different, but expected, tune from their 2020 versions. Can Florida remain a threat in the SEC?

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to dive into what the preseason magazines are saying about the 2021 Gators

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Ad

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher