Joyless Journey: D-backs' 23rd straight road loss sets mark

Arizona Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly walks back to the dugout after striking out swinging against San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Kevin Gausman during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in San Francisco. At left is Giants catcher Curt Casali. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO – The Arizona Diamondbacks set a major league record with their 23rd straight road loss, making dubious history in getting trounced by the San Francisco Giants 10-3 Thursday.

The dejected D-backs trudged off the field and quietly made their way back to Oracle Park’s visiting clubhouse following the final out of their latest loss, breaking a tie with the 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility.

The MLB mark felt almost inevitable after Tuesday’s collapse, which saw Arizona blow a 7-0 lead in an anguishing 9-8 loss to the Giants. Diamondbacks players periodically glanced at the center-field scoreboard throughout this blowout, helpless to stop the runaway train of despair.

